The Tom Woods Show, episode 931

Source: The Tom Woods Show

“We’re supposed to believe that taxes are ‘contributions,’ or that government rests on the ‘consent’ of the people, even when virtually no one has ever granted consent in a non-trivial way. Well, here’s another phony government idea, and one a lot of us have probably never really taken the time to examine: political representation. What does it really mean to say so-and-so ‘represents’ me in Congress? We’re certainly not using that word in its ordinary usage, any more than a tax could be called a contribution. Today’s episode is drawn from my Government course for the Ron Paul Curriculum.” [various formats] (06/14/17)

