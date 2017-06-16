Violence abroad leads to violence at home

Source: Future of Freedom Foundation

by Jacob G Hornberger

“The mainstream media is publishing the standard, predictable explanations for the latest shooting rampage, this one against Republicans playing baseball in a park in Alexandria, Virginia. The two most popular are the right of people to own guns and political rage. As with every other act of random killings here in the United States, the media misses the big one: The culture of ongoing violence that the national-security establishment has made a permanent part of America’s governmental structure. For 27 continuous years, the Pentagon and the CIA have been killing people in the Middle East and Afghanistan. That is a long time to be killing people. And not just a few people.” (06/15/17)

https://www.fff.org/2017/06/15/violence-abroad-leads-violence-home/