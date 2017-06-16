Politics as a blood sport

Source: The Price of Liberty

by Nathan Barton

“Yesterday’s incredible display of poor marksmanship fortunately seems to have resulted in just one death – that of the perp. Maybe. I and many people are grateful for that, and have prayed for those hit and their families and coworkers. Based on the initial information (which of course, as is common in these things, will be buried and replaced by a ‘legitimate’ narrative), it was probably an assassination attempt. And based on the usual definitions (despite the FBI’s waffling), it seems to be an act of terrorism.” [editor’s note: Terrorism consists of attacking civilians for the purpose of creating terror. This was an attack on regime officials for the purpose of killing them. So no, not terrorism – TLK] (06/15/17)

