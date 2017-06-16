Politics as a blood sport

06/15/2017   Opinion   1 Comment

Source: The Price of Liberty
by Nathan Barton

“Yesterday’s incredible display of poor marksmanship fortunately seems to have resulted in just one death – that of the perp. Maybe. I and many people are grateful for that, and have prayed for those hit and their families and coworkers. Based on the initial information (which of course, as is common in these things, will be buried and replaced by a ‘legitimate’ narrative), it was probably an assassination attempt. And based on the usual definitions (despite the FBI’s waffling), it seems to be an act of terrorism.” [editor’s note: Terrorism consists of attacking civilians for the purpose of creating terror. This was an attack on regime officials for the purpose of killing them. So no, not terrorism – TLK] (06/15/17)

  • dL

    What is clear is that politics – always a blood sport from Nimrod on – is getting more bloody by the day here in the Fifty States.

    If by blood sport one means targeted political assassinations, the United States would make for a poor spectacle. Only 50 or so in roughly 250 years. And 1/2 of those appear to have been over personal beefs(you would thunk there would have been more from the civil war period, but looking at the list, only 2 or maybe 3).

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_assassinated_American_politicians

    Reader Note: A favorite tactic of a looting class is to portray itself as the victim. If one is preoccupied w/ satellite/cable TV, I imagine the politicians are busy playing the victim class. By writing stuff like “Politics as a blood sport,” you are inadvertently playing into their hands. My guess is that while many may have disdain for the politicos, few are willing to trade their own life or freedom to take them out.