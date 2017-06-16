Hotels want New Yorkers to narc on their neighbors for using Airbnb

Source: Reason

by Eric Boehm

“Hotel chains, unions, and their allies persuaded New York lawmakers last year to pass a bill banning Airbnb and other forms of roomsharing in the state. New Yorkers proceeded to ignore the law. On New Years’ Eve, for example, more people booked Airbnbs in New York City than anywhere else on the planet. Data provided by the company show that 55,000 people used Airbnb on December 31, 2016 — up from 47,000 people on the final night of 2015, before the ban was enacted. What’s the hotel industry to do? The answer, it seems, is to encourage New Yorkers to narc on their neighbors.” (06/15/17)

http://reason.com/blog/2017/06/15/hotels-want-new-yorkers-to-narc-on-their