US regime to boost Afghanistan occupation by almost 4,000 troops

Source: 570 News

“A Trump administration official says the Pentagon will send almost 4,000 additional American forces to Afghanistan, hoping to break a stalemate in a war that has now passed to a third U.S. commander in chief. The deployment will be the largest of American manpower under Donald Trump’s young presidency. The official says the decision by Defence Secretary Jim Mattis could be announced as early as next week.” (06/15/17)

