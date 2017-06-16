Bitcoin drops to three-week low on profit taking

Source: Reuters

“Bitcoin fell to a three-week low on Thursday as investors took profits partly in response to a bearish report from Goldman Sachs as well as concerns about a Chinese bitcoin miner’s plan to undertake a ‘hard fork’ that will result in a split in the digital currency. … Bitcoin fell as low as $2,120 on the Bitstamp on Thursday and was last down 6 percent at $2,290. On the week, the currency has fallen about 22 percent, on track for its largest weekly slide since December 2013. On Monday, bitcoin hit a record just shy of $3,000. So far this year, bitcoin remains up 137 percent.” (06/15/17)

https://www.reuters.com/article/markets-forex-bitcoin-idUSL1N1JC1HN