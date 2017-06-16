Turkey: Erdogan vows to fight US arrest warrants for his entourage of thugs

Source: BBC News [UK state media]

“Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said he will fight US arrest warrants for his security team over a brawl last month in Washington. He said he would politically challenge a dozen arrest warrants issued by local police, CNN Turk quoted him as saying. Violence erupted between protesters and the president’s security personnel outside the Turkish ambassador’s residence during Mr Erdogan’s visit. … Eleven people were hurt in the fracas, nine of whom needed hospital treatment. The US complained to Turkey about the incident and confirmed that Turkish security guards were involved. However, the Turkish Embassy said protesters had provoked Turkish-Americans who were there to greet the president, and they in turn responded in self-defence.” (06/15/17)

