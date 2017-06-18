Source: Future of Freedom Foundation

by Jacob G Hornberger

“One of the most interesting bromides to enter the American political lexicon after the 9/11 attacks has been the line that Americans have been taught to say to American soldiers: ‘Thank you for your service.’ Yet, hardly anyone ever makes a critical examination of what exactly the ‘service’ for which they are expressing gratitude actually consists. It’s just automatically assumed that the service consists of ‘defending our country’ or ‘protecting our rights and freedom.'” (06/16/17)

https://www.fff.org/2017/06/16/thank-you-for-your-killing/