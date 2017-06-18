Reminder: The H1-B visa is not exclusively a “tech visa”

Source: Niskanen Center

by Jeremy L Neufeld

“News outlets all too often give the misleading impression that H-1Bs are exclusively used to fill computer-related positions. Politico’s big scoop last week on plans to cut back the H-1B referred to it as the ‘high-tech visa,’ as if that were its name. In reality, the H-1B is a high-skilled visa for workers in any industry — both inside and outside the IT sector. While many H-1B holders are in the tech industry, many are not. Thousands are employed by universities, financial institutions, and hospitals.” (06/16/17)

https://niskanencenter.org/blog/reminder-h-1b-visa-not-exclusively-tech-visa/