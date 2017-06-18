Barbarians at the gate

Source: LewRockwell.com

by Mike Holmes

“As a libertarian I am firmly against violence directed at functionaries of the State, as a strategy or tactic to produce positive change. This doesn’t work (like killing cockroaches with your shoe, there’s always many more) and causes a tremendous blowback. Nearly everyone in the US believes in democratic voting for change rather than victory by killing your opponents. Violence can only intimidate, not convince. This is why the recent anti-Trump/GOP, progressive Democrat shooter in Virginia was totally wrong-headed for his attack. Any similar acts should be condemned regardless of who or why committed. That is clear. Nonetheless, it is hard to miss the irony. There is dramatic fuss over the (thus far) nonlethal act by one deranged individual against members of a body which — as a whole — directs millions of armed killers who daily inflict thousands of grievous wounds upon others.” (06/16/17)

