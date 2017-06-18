Colombia: Three killed in mall bombing

Source: CBS News

“A homemade bomb placed in a women’s bathroom rocked one of the busiest shopping centers in Colombia’s capital Saturday, killing three people, including a French woman, and wounding nine others. Witnesses told of being evacuated from movie theaters and stores after the blast at the upscale Centro Andino in the heart of Bogota’s tourist district. Ambulances and firetrucks rushed to the scene and the injured were taken to a hospital, where two later died. Police said a potent explosive, possibly made of ammonium nitrate, had caused the destruction.” (06/18/17)

