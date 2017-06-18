Source: Independent Institute

by Mary Theroux

“The AP reports that ‘grief turned to outrage’ yesterday, as survivors of the London high-rise inferno learned that their government landlord’s ‘green’ retrofitting of the building last year included the installation of exterior insulation panels that fueled the quick spread of fire from floor to floor. Survivors’ outrage is now directed at the current government, the individuals in which may or may not be the same as those whose policies produced the housing shortage that made the building’s tenants dependent on government housing in the first place — or those responsible for the climate models feeding ‘green’ building theories leading to the retrofitting — or, most proximately, those who chose to use non-flame retardant insulation panels.” (06/17/17)

http://blog.independent.org/2017/06/17/death-by-government-housing-policy/