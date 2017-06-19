Missing sailors found dead in flooded compartments on US Navy destroyer

Source: CNN

“Seven missing sailors from the USS Fitzgerald were found dead in flooded berthing compartments following the warship’s collision with a merchant vessel, a US military official said. The Navy’s 7th Fleet said searchers found the bodies Sunday morning, Japan time, after the guided-missile destroyer returned to its base in Japan. … The 10,000-ton guided-missile destroyer and the ACX Crystal, a 29,000-ton container ship flagged in the Philippines, collided early Saturday local time off Japan’s Izu Peninsula, officials said. The area sees heavy maritime traffic, with 400 to 500 vessels crossing it daily. The destroyer suffered severe damage to its starboard side, while the container ship sustained light damage.” (06/17/17)

