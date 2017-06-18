Foreign Policy Focus, episode 54

Source: Foreign Policy Focus

“On FPF #54, I look at how a recent shooting exposes Congress. After the shooting of Steve Scalise, members of Congress rushed to get in front of the cameras to tell Americans how much they care about human life. The day before the shooting, 53 members of the Senate voted to continue to support Saudi Arabia’s slaughter of the people of Yemen. Those 53 members of Congress exposed themselves as hypocrites who only care about human life when it benefits their political ambitions. I also update Philippines, Syria, Somalia, Yemen, Libya, and Iraq.” [various formats] (06/16/17)

http://foreignpolicyfocus.libsyn.com/fpf-54-shooting-exposes-congressional-hypocrisy