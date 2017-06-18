Source: Empire Burlesque

by Chris Floyd

“So: Trump appoints his son’s wedding planner to head NYC’s massive federal housing agency. She has no experience in housing; she falsely claims to have a law degree; she falsely claims to have gone to Yale. This is very much in line with most of Trump’s appointments. People look at the series of gormless courtiers and fox-in-henhouse given important posts and say, ‘What’s going on?’ I think two things are happening. First, Trump is trying to turn the US into a thuggish authoritarian state run by a corrupt family (such as Kazakhstan), with incompetent kinfolk and sleazy cronies taking over government offices, while the ruling family milks the country like a cash cow. Second, his vizier Steve Bannon has been explicit about his intention to use Trump’s presidency to destroy the state — ‘dismantling the administrative state,’ as he puts it; that is, a state that administers the laws and regulations of a democratically elected government. Instead he wants to see a strongman government free from all restrictions of law and dedicated to the imposition of harsh, exclusionary nationalist ethos on the whole population.” (06/16/17)

http://www.chris-floyd.com/home/articles/family-planning-trump-s-trollish-housing-pick-part-of-dystopian-plan-16062017.html