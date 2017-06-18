CHina: Regime to launch four more probes before 2021

Source: Space Daily

“China will launch a further four space probes before 2021 as part of the efforts to develop space science, according to the State Administration of Science, Technology and Industry for National Defence Friday. The China-Italy Electromagnetic Monitoring Experiment Satellite will be launched this August to study phenomena related to earthquakes from space. The China-France Oceanography Satellite is expected to be launched in 2018. … An astronomical satellite jointly developed by China and France will be launched in 2021 to study gamma rays and provide data for research in dark energy and the evolution of the universe. China plans to launch the country’s first Mars probe in 2020, which is expected to orbit the red planet, land and deploy a rover in just one mission.” (06/19/17)

http://www.spacedaily.com/reports/China_to_launch_four_more_probes_before_2021_999.html