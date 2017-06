Source: Common Sense

by Paul Jacob

“Did anyone really need this? Last year, California’s Governor Jerry Brown signed into law Assembly Bill No. 1570, which concerns collectibles, particularly signed-by-author or artist books. But it doesn’t mention books, and is confusingly written. What a mess. Who asked for it? It certainly wasn’t the struggling booksellers who have come to depend on signed authors’ copies.” (06/16/17)

http://thisiscommonsense.com/2017/06/16/signature-nonsense/