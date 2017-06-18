Schrodinger’s Podcast, episode six

Source: Schrodinger’s Podcast

“Join Avens O’Brien, Yaakov Markel and Carlos Morales for an hour of conversation on topics including: Antiwar.com, people we don’t want to talk about, Porcfest, music, being libertarian Californians, why to stop calling yourself a libertarian (unless you’re a woman), bastardized telepathy, favorite psychology books, shooting people who grab your pussy, and why it’s enough to be wrong, among many other topics.” [Flash video] (06/16/17)