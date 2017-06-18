US FDA approves cheaper alternative to EpiPen

Source: The Verge

“The US Food and Drug Administration has approved a new allergy shot medication that will directly compete with Mylan’s EpiPen, the allergy medicine that’s been heavily criticized for being unaffordable. It’s not clear how much the new medication will cost, but manufacturer Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation says it’ll be a cheaper alternative to the EpiPen. Called Symjepi, the new allergy shot also comes in two, single-dose syringes filled with the hormone epinephrine, which ends potentially life-threatening allergy attacks from bug bites, foods like nuts, and other medication.” (06/16/17)

https://www.theverge.com/2017/6/16/15816188/symjepi-cheaper-epipen-allergy-shot-fda-approval-adamis