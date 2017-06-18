Source: Notes on Liberty

by Ash Navabi

“Precision of language in matters of science is important. Speaking recently with some fellow libertarians, we got into an argument about the nature of rights. My position: A right does not obligate anyone to do anything. Their position: Rights are the same thing as obligations. My response: But if a right is the same thing as an obligation, why use two different words? Doesn’t it make more sense to distinguish them?” (06/17/17)

https://notesonliberty.com/2017/06/17/a-right-is-not-an-obligation/