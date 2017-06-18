MA: Idiot in black dress finds woman guilty of manslaughter — for text messaging

Source: ABC News

“Michelle Carter, who as a teenager sent texts urging her then-boyfriend to commit suicide three years ago, has been found guilty of involuntary manslaughter by a Massachusetts judge, who described her behavior as ‘reckless.’ … Involuntary manslaughter is defined as an unintentional killing resulting from recklessness or criminal negligence. Conrad Roy was 18 when he died in July 2014 of carbon monoxide poisoning after locking himself in his truck. During the trial, the prosecution claimed Carter, then 17, was reckless and caused his death by telling Roy to get back in the car even though they say he didn’t want to die.” (06/16/17)

http://abcnews.go.com/US/judge-announce-verdict-today-texting-suicide-case/story?id=48003147