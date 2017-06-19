Trump’s lawyer disagrees with him on whether or not he’s under investigation

Source: New York Daily News

“When President Trump tweeted the exact words ‘I am being investigated’ last week, he did not actually mean that he is being investigated, his lawyer claimed Sunday. In a series of baffling TV interviews, attorney Jay Sekulow denied that Trump was speaking literally when he seemed to confirm on Twitter that he is now a focus of the special counsel probe into his campaign. Sekulow even asserted that Trump is not under investigation at all, despite reports and tweets from days ago that signified he is being probed for possible obstruction of justice. … The Washington Post reported last week that Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is running the federal investigation into the Trump campaign’s potential Russia ties, was now focusing on Trump himself for obstruction of justice over the firing of FBI Director James Comey.” (06/18/17)

