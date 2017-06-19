Cosby prosecutor undeterred by mistrial, vows to try again

Source: Hollywood Reporter

“Bill Cosby, the comedian once known as ‘America’s Dad’ for his TV role as paternal Dr. Cliff Huxtable, is declaring victory this Father’s Day after a jury deliberated 52 hours without reaching consensus on charges he drugged and molested a woman in 2004. No one from Cosby’s real or TV families was in court Saturday when the case ended in a mistrial. Instead, Cosby emerged from the courthouse with his publicity team, which read a statement from his wife that accused the judge likely to retry him of arrogance and collusion with prosecutors. District Attorney Kevin Steele vowed to try the 79-year-old Cosby a second time, saying accuser Andrea Constand supported the decision.” (06/18/17)

