Patagonia CEO putting her money behind resistance to Trump’s public land giveaway

Source: Raw Story

“In a HuffPost interview, Patagonia CEO Rose Marcario said she’s prepared to sue President Donald Trump over his administration’s rollbacks of public land protections ‘We have to fight like hell to keep every inch of public land,’ the 52-year-old CEO told HuffPost. Marcario, who took over the popular outdoors outfitting firm in 2014, said she doesn’t ‘have a lot of faith in politics and politicians right now,’ and is putting her money where her mouth is:0 first by closing down all their stores on Election Day to make sure their employees and customers voted, then by donating all $10 million of their Black Friday profits to environmental groups. Now, she’s prepared to sue the Trump administration for what she considers their mishandling of the Bears Ears National Monument, a national park designated by President Barack Obama that Republicans have opposed due to its potential for precious mineral mining.” (06/18/17)

