France: Le Pen wins seat as party gets at least six seats

“French far-right leader Marine Le Pen said on Sunday her party had won at least six seats in parliament, including her own, although a key aide was eliminated in a night President Emmanuel Macron’s party swept the elections with a huge majority. Gilbert Collard, an outgoing lawmaker held off the challenge of a former bullfighter to keep his seat in the southeast of the country, while Le Pen said at least five other candidates in the north of the country won seats. Interior Ministry data showed Le Pen’s partner Louis Aliot was also elected in the southwest. ‘We are the only force of resistance to the dilution of France, its social model and identity,’ Le Pen said in a televised address in her northern fiefdom of Henin-Beaumont.” [editor’s note: Not in any way making a comparison, but imagine what could happen in this country if Congress was chosen with this leeway – SAT] (06/18/17)

