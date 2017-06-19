Secret Service relaxes cannabis restrictions for new recruits

Source: Smell the Truth

“The Secret Service is looking for qualified professionals to add to their ranks, regardless if they smoke weed. In a press briefing held earlier this month, the agency’s newly appointed director Randolph Alles announced a looser drug policy regarding marijuana use, reports CNN. The agency’s new policy will no longer automatically disqualify candidates for past marijuana use. Instead, the applicant’s age and the amount of time between the last time they used pot will be used to determine their qualifications.” [editor’s note: one more chink in the armament of the insane war on some drugs – SAT] (06/16/17)

http://blog.sfgate.com/smellthetruth/2017/06/15/the-secret-service-relaxes-marijuana-restrictions-for-new-recruits