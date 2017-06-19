North Korea: Regime says US “mugged” its diplomats in New York

Source: BBC [UK state media]

“North Korea has accused the US authorities of ‘literally mugging’ its diplomats at a New York airport. A spokesman for the secretive state said its officials had been ‘robbed’ of a diplomatic package at John F Kennedy Airport on Friday. North Korea’s state news agency KCNA said the incident proved the US was a ‘lawless gangster state.’ The White House (which considers ‘solving’ the North Korea crisis a priority) has yet to comment.” [editor’s note: Perhaps the TSA goons mistook it for hand lotion? – SAT] (06/18/17)

http://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-40320638