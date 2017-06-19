VT: Groups help bees & butterflies with flowers & grass

Source: San Francisco Chronicle

“In a backyard vegetable garden at a Burlington middle school, students made sure to plant flowers like deep pink sweet william, a bushy sage plant with purple blossoms and zinnias, and marigolds that will bloom this summer. They’ve also left a section unplanted where grass and wildflowers can grow unmowed, in an effort to help bees and other pollinators that have been sharply declining in population. Hunt Middle School is one of more than 100 schools, businesses and individuals in the state helping to protect pollinators by planting flowers and letting grass grow long. An estimated 30 acres has been designated since the Wild for Pollinators initiative was launched in Vermont late last year by national nonprofit KidsGardening.org, the Vermont Community Garden Network and the Intervale Center. It’s all linked to the Million Pollinator Garden Challenge, a national effort to create pollinator-friendly landscapes.” (06/18/17)

