Illinois congressman displays shrapnel, urges, “tone down this rhetoric”

“Four days after shots rang out while he stood at home plate at a congressional baseball practice, U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis used a tiny chunk of metal to make a point. ‘This is a reminder that all of us … have to take a step back in this country,’ Davis told Fox News on Sunday, holding a piece of shrapnel he said fell from his sports gear bag the day after an Illinois man opened fire on the practice in Alexandria, Va. Four people, including House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana, a Capitol Police officer, a lobbyist and a congressional aide, were wounded. ‘We have to tone down this rhetoric,’ Davis said, ‘and we’ve got to come together as a nation, as Americans, and say enough is enough.'” (06/18/17)

