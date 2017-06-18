The many tentacles of the Trump-Russia investigation

Source: USA Today

by Gregory Korte

“It started with her emails. Hillary Clinton’s emails were hacked (through both Democratic National Committee servers and the private account of her campaign chairman) and released on the website Wikileaks. The intelligence community pointed the finger at Russia, and officials later said they believed the operation was part of a deliberate effort to sway the 2016 presidential election. There is, as of yet, no direct, public evidence that President Trump knew anything about the hacking, though he did say last July that he hoped Russia would be able to find official emails missing from Clinton’s home server. But as tends to happen in Washington (see Watergate, 1972-1974 and Whitewater, 1993-1998), one controversy can beget another until the central question becomes not what the president did, but whether he obstructed the investigation. … Here’s a guide to the Russian hacking investigation and its many offshoots.” [editor’s note: continues to be Deflategate III, with no evidence yet presented; finding “obstruction” now would be as spurious as Capone getting caught on tax-evasion – SAT] (06/18/17)

