Winning power & advancing a radical agenda aren’t mutually exclusive

Source: In These Times

by Kate Aronoff

“This year’s People’s Summit, the second annual confab for progressives from around the country, kicked off with a bang. On Thursday, the night before the weekend’s events began, Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Party unexpectedly kneecapped British Prime Minister Theresa May’s outright Conservative majority in the U.K. Parliament. For many of the conference’s 4,000 attendees, Labour’s upset was validating, and proof-positive that a radical agenda along the lines of that party’s ambitious manifesto can form the backbone of a winning strategy. ‘The lesson for Democrats coming out of the U.K. election should be pretty plainly clear,’ says the Working Families Party’s (WFP) Joe Dinkin, ‘which is that the way to take the right wing out of the majority is to give people a platform to believe in and a politics that will actually improve their lives.'” [editor’s note: This headline (though little of the agenda being put forth) is good advice for liberartians who would claim that hardcore presentation of liberty is futility defined – SAT] (06/15/17)

http://inthesetimes.com/article/20235/winning-power-and-advancing-a-radical-agenda-arent-mutually-exclusive