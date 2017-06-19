The problem with Oliver Stone and other Putin friends

Source: Reuters

by John Lloyd

“Tens of thousands of anti-Putin protesters took to the streets this week, chanting ‘Russia will be free’ as they demonstrated in major cities and medium-sized towns. Hundreds (many in their teens) were arrested; some were beaten. Alexei Navalny, the organizer and now undisputed leader of street-level opposition, was sentenced to 30 days in prison. These were the most widespread protests since Moscow put down the last lot in 2012, and passed tougher laws to stop them happening again. Since then, Russian President Vladimir Putin won another presidential election, invaded Crimea and saw his approval rating soar above 80 percent in spite of a falling Russian economy. The difference from those marches of five years ago is that they are directed more precisely at Putin in particular and corruption in general.” [editor’s note: Wise words from a British moderate, who has a firm grasp on this dichotomous issue – SAT] (06/16/17)

http://www.reuters.com/article/us-lloyd-putin-commentary-idUSKBN197219