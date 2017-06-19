Infighting good for the Democratic Party

Source: Our Future

by Robert Borosage

“The populist uprising championed by Senator Bernie Sanders, now America’s most (only?) popular politician, just gathered at the People’s Summit in Chicago. Over 4,000 activists redoubled their commitment to move from ‘resistance to power.’ That commitment poses a direct challenge to the Democratic party’s leaders. A front-page report in The New York Times (‘Democrats in Split Screen: The Base Wants it All; the Party Wants to Win’) summarized the perspective of the party’s political establishment. The party’s elected leaders and operatives have ‘a cold-eyed recognition’ of the need to ‘scrounge for votes in forbidding districts’ if Democrats are to take back a gerrymandered Congress. Their model is 2006, when the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, headed by Rahm Emanuel, purposefully recruited centrist challengers who focused on raising money and ran by tailoring their views to fit their district.” (06/16/17)

https://ourfuture.org/20170616/infighting-is-good-for-the-democratic-party