Scrap the Border Adjustment Tax

Source: American Institute for Economic Research

by Sheldon Richman

“Adam Smith wisely pointed out what should have already been obvious: ‘Consumption is the sole end and purpose of all production.’ Regrettably, many have not learned this truth. Observe: Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan and Ways and Means Chairman Kevin Brady favor a border-adjustment tax as part of a plan to reform the corporate income tax. This tax ostensibly would tilt the economic playing field in favor of exports and against imports, allegedly to help American workers. But whenever the government impedes imports, it raises prices and penalizes consumers — and American workers are consumers. A pro-worker policy that reduces consumer welfare is like a square circle: impossible.” (06/16/17)

