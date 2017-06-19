Source: Peaceful Anarchism

“Danny and Michael recruit Peaceful Anarchism’s Danilo Cuellar to take on the infamous chapter 14 of Ethics, a portion of Rothbard’s philosophy dealing with children’s rights that has received a considerable amount of attention since its publication. Along the way, they touch upon Kinsella’s body/property ownership distinction, Child Protective Services, spanking, and animal rights.” [Flash audio] (06/17/17)

http://peacefulanarchism.com/flagship-freedom-interviews-danilo-cuellar-on-peaceful-parenting/