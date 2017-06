Source: Johnny Rocket Launch Pad

“This week we rock out with the hilarious Chris Spangle from ‘We are Libertarians!’ Chris discusses his ideas on liberty, and what he thinks of the Libertarian Party. Chris also expresses his opinions on spreading liberty with a more pragmatic approach.” [various formats] (06/17/17)

http://jrlp.podbean.com/e/%E2%80%8B%E2%80%8Bjohnny-rocket-launch-pad-episode-126-we-are-libertarians-interview-w-chris-spangle/