Six resign from presidential HIV/AIDS council because Trump “doesn’t care”

Source: The Hill

“Six members of the Presidential Advisory Council on HIV/AIDS have angrily resigned, saying that President Trump doesn’t care about HIV. Scott Schoettes, Lucy Bradley-Springer, Gina Brown, Ulysses Burley III, Michelle Ogle and Grissel Granados publicly announced their resignations in a joint letter published in Newsweek titled, ‘Trump doesn’t care about HIV. We’re outta here.'” (06/17/17)

