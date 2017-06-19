Iran: Regime troops fire missiles at Islamic State positions in eastern Syria

Source: Al Jazeera [Qatar]

“Iran’s Revolutionary Guard says it has fired several missiles at ISIL positions in Syria’s Deir Az Zor province in retaliation for two deadly attacks in Tehran earlier this month that were claimed by the armed group. ‘Medium-range missiles were fired from the (western) provinces of Kermanshah and Kurdestan, and a large number of terrorists were killed and weapons destroyed,’ the Guard said in a statement published on its Sepahnews website on Sunday. … The firing of the missiles, the first in 30 years outside Iran’s own territory, came hours after Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in a statement on his website, vowed Iran would ‘slap its enemies’ in honour of the victims’ families, including those killed in Syria and Iraq.” (06/18/17)

