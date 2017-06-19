Syria: US aircraft shoots down regime fighter jet

Source: NBC News

“U.S.-backed coalition forces shot down a pro-Syrian regime fighter jet on Sunday after it bombed the Syrian Democratic Forces-held town of Ja-Din, the coalition said. An initial attack by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad occurred at 4:30 p.m. local time (9:30 a.m. ET), causing an unknown number of casualties and driving out SDF fighters, the coalition said in a statement. About two hours later, a Syrian jet dropped bombs and was ‘immediately’ shot down by a U.S. war plane, the coalition said.” (06/18/17)

