UK: One dead, ten injured in attack on London mosque

Source: Telegraph [UK]

“One man has died and 10 others are injured after a van was rammed into worshippers in a terror attack near a London mosque, before the driver is said to have screamed: ‘I’m going to kill all Muslims.’ The van driver — described by witnesses as a large white man — was detained by members of the public after the incident in Finsbury Park early on Monday that police said had ‘all the hallmarks of terrorism.’ The white van ploughed into pedestrians as the area was busy with worshippers attending Ramadan night prayers in Seven Sisters Road at 12.20am.” (06/19/17)

http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/06/19/finsbury-park-mosque-latest-terror-attack-london-live/