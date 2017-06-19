The Bob Zadek Show, 06/18/17

Source: The Bob Zadek Show

“Following on the successful passage of the Private Property Rights Protection Act (aka Arizona Prop. 207) in 2006, Goldwater Institute Vice President of Litigation Tim Sandefur and Executive Vice President Christina Sandefur co-authored the Property Ownership Fairness Act to serve as a model for other states. The Institute wrote another law to protect the rights of those renting out their homes on the sites like Airbnb. Vacation rental owners are being targeted by regulators, who need a scapegoat to blame for rising rents (more likely due to excessive regulation). Tim joins the show to talk about the issues that led the Institute to write the act, and to discuss other topics related to the right to earn a living, and a potential solution to occupational licensing.” [various formats] (06/18/17)

