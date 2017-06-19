VA: Teen found dead after suspected kidnapping near mosque

Source: ABC News

The remains found in a Virginia pond on Sunday are believed to be those of a 17-year-old girl who went missing earlier in the day after she and her friends left a mosque, according to police. Fairfax County police charged 22-year-old Darwin Martinez Torres, of Sterling, with murder in connection with the case. The teenage girl, whose identity has not been released, was walking outside with a group of friends when she got into a dispute with a man in a car at around 4 a.m. Sunday, according to police. The man allegedly got out of the car and assaulted the girl. … Police said they looked into whether the murder was a hate crime but said they found no indication ‘that this was a bias incident.'” (06/19/17)

http://abcnews.go.com/US/teen-found-dead-suspected-kidnapping-virginia-mosque/story?id=48127793