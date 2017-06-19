Planned Parenthood’s century of brutality

Source: National Review

by Kevin D Williamson

“The birth-control movement of the Progressive era is where crude racism met its genteel intellectual cousin: Birth Control Review, the in-house journal of Planned Parenthood’s predecessor organization, published a review, by the socialist intellectual Havelock Ellis, of Lothrop Stoddard’s The Rising Tide of Color against White World Supremacy. Ellis was an important figure in Sanger’s intellectual development and wrote the introduction to her Woman and the New Race; Stoddard was a popular birth-control advocate whose intellectual contributions included lending to the Nazi racial theorists the term ‘untermensch’ as well as developing a great deal of their theoretical framework: He fretted about ‘imperfectly Nordicized Alpines’ and such. Like the other eugenics-minded progressives of his time, he saw birth control and immigration as inescapably linked issues. Stoddard’s views were so ordinary a part of the mainstream of American intellectual discourse at the time that F. Scott Fitzgerald could refer to his work in The Great Gatsby without fearing that general readers would be mystified by the reference.” (06/19/17)

http://www.nationalreview.com/article/448746/planned-parenthoods-brutal-century