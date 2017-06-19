Mali: Armed men storm resort in Bamako

Source: Al Jazeera

“At least two people have been killed after an attack on a popular tourist resort on the outskirts of Mali’s capital, Bamako, according to officials, but dozens of guests were rescued. Armed men stormed the luxury Le Campement Kangaba complex near Dougourakoro on Sunday, attacking a resort frequented by top officials and foreign residents, especially during the weekend. Malian troops and soldiers from France’s Bakhane counterterrorist force headed to the scene. Local residents reported hearing shots fired while smoke billowed into the air. Mali’s Security Minister Salif Traore said late on Sunday that at least four attackers were killed by security forces.” (06/19/17)

