Source: CounterPunch

by Aidan O’Brien

“Our Western governments tell us that they’re at war with ‘Islamic terror.’ Yet in the geopolitics of the Middle East our governments align themselves with Saudi Arabia and the Gulf States — the kingdoms which sponsor ‘Islamic terror.’ Everyone with half a brain knows that Saudi Wahhabism is the mother of Al-Qaeda and ISIS. And a half of that half a brain can connect the dots between Western Interests in Arabia and ‘Islamic terror,’ It’s obvious that the West have used and still are using ‘Islamic terrorism’ as a proxy in places like Syria, Libya and Iraq. So when these same ‘terrorists’ pop up in the West and cause mayhem: what the fuck?” (06/19/17)

https://www.counterpunch.org/2017/06/19/the-politics-of-terror-mirrors-the-politics-of-heroin/