UK, EU regimes kick off Brexit negotiations

Source: Hindustan Times [India]

“A year after its historic vote, Britain on Monday finally opened negotiations with the other 27 European Union nations about leaving the bloc, with the final outcome, due in 2019, as globally important as it now seems unpredictable. The two chief negotiators, Michel Barnier of the EU and David Davis from Britain, immediately set off to find common ground in their working relationship, an important touchstone to see how amicable the biggest political divorce in decades will become.” (06/19/17)

http://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/so-it-begins-britain-kicks-off-brexit-negotiations-with-european-union/story-BF6pPYDmomy22HIz8hIqyO.html