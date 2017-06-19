Hodgkinson’s Disease: Politics and paranoia in the age of Trump

Source: Antiwar.com

by Justin Raimondo

“Hodgkinson clearly believed that the President of the United States was an agent of a foreign power. He had signed on to the idea that Trump not only benefited from a Russian campaign to discredit Hillary Clinton, but that he is engaged in a war against his own country. … How did this happen? Democratic party leaders, in tandem with their journalistic camarilla, have validated an unconvincing conspiracy theory for which not a lick of definitive evidence has been provided: the idea that the Russians ‘stole’ the election on behalf of Trump, and that the Trump campaign cooperated in this treasonous effort.” (06/19/17)

http://original.antiwar.com/justin/2017/06/18/hodgkinsons-disease-politics-paranoia-age-trump/