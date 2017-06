Source: Free Talk Live

“Shirefest/Somaliafest Day Three :: Davi Barker Joins Us from Muslims for Liberty :: Ernest Hancock Joins Us from the AZ Pirate Party :: Building a Pirate Ship for the Skies :: The Pirate Code :: Rodger Paxton Joins Us from The Lava Flow and Libertarian Party of NH :: Star Wars and Libertarianism :: Hell House :: LPNH Successes :: HOSTS — Ian, Mark.” [various formats] (06/18/17)

https://www.freetalklive.com/podcast/2017-06-18