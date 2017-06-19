SCOTUS to hear potentially landmark case on partisan gerrymandering

Source: Salt Lake Tribune

“The Supreme Court declared Monday that it will consider whether gerrymandered election maps favoring one political party over another violate the Constitution, a potentially fundamental change in the way American elections are conducted. … The court accepted a case from Wisconsin, where a divided panel of three federal judges last year ruled that the state’s Republican leadership in 2011 pushed through a plan so partisan that it violated the Constitution’s First Amendment and equal rights protections. The issue will be briefed and argued in the Supreme Court term that begins in October.” (06/19/17)

http://www.sltrib.com/home/5418034-155/supreme-court-to-hear-potentially-landmark