Character and liberty: A relationship we must always remember

Source: Libertarian Institute

by Phillip Parrish

“What happens to a society when its men and women lack character? The answer is: nothing good. In such a society, whatever liberty exists will deteriorate and tyranny will certainly follow. Essentially, when individuals don’t have the conviction to be guided by a set of principles or the character to take responsibility for their actions, they will often vote for politicians who promise to solve their problems, rather than see themselves as the solution. Individuals will soon become corrupted by the idea that wealth can be redistributed — that it is acquired not by one’s labor, but by one’s vote instead. On the other hand, a people of character can have liberty.” (06/19/17)

https://www.libertarianinstitute.org/articles/character-liberty-relationship-must-always-remember/